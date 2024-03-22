Kolkata's Jalan group is a big donor to political parties

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

A bulk of the political donations made by West Bengal’s top contributor, the Mahendra Kumar Jalan group, went to the BJP, according to data published by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC on Thursday evening put up on its website a fresh data set which includes alpha-numeric numbers matching the purchase of electoral bonds with the political parties that received the funds.

Four Jalan group companies contributed Rs 352 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party: Keventer Foodpark Infra (Rs 145 crore), Madanlal Ltd (Rs 176 crore), MKJ Enterprises (Rs 27 crore) and Sasmal Infrastructure (Rs 5 crore). The Congress got