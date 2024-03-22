Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kolkata's Jalan group is a big donor to political parties

Financial records of two group companies show that the donations gave are disproportionately high compared to the of the firms, at least in the years they purchased the bonds

Election Commission of India, ECI
Premium

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
A bulk of the political donations made by West Bengal’s top contributor, the Mahendra Kumar Jalan group, went to the BJP, according to data published by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC on Thursday evening put up on its website a fresh data set which includes alpha-numeric numbers matching the purchase of electoral bonds with the political parties that received the funds.

Four Jalan group companies contributed Rs 352 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party: Keventer Foodpark Infra (Rs 145 crore), Madanlal Ltd (Rs 176 crore), MKJ Enterprises (Rs 27 crore) and Sasmal Infrastructure (Rs 5 crore). The Congress got

Also Read

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Former diplomat Sandhu joins BJP, latest to take the political plunge

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

LS elections 2024: TN CM Stalin to launch campaign from Trichy on Friday

Cong Prez Kharge makes way for son-in-law, unlikely to contest LS polls

Electoral bonds: Megha Engineering, Qwik Supply big donors for ruling BJP

Electoral bonds data: Qwik Supply gave Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 to Shiv Sena

Cong's 3rd list for LS polls: Kharge's son-in-law to contest from Gulbarga

Topics : Electoral Bond Election Commission of India Election Commission Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha BJP Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon