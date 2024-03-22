Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: BJD announces to go solo in Odisha polls after BJP breaks ties

LS polls: BJD announces to go solo in Odisha polls after BJP breaks ties

Earlier in the day, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal categorically stated that his party will be contesting in all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state alone

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With "people's support," Biju Janata Dal will win "more than three fourth seats" in Odisha, BJD General Secretary (Organization) Pranab Prakash Das said on the day when the BJP announced that it would go solo in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

"BJD will contest in all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies with the support of people of Odisha and win more than three fourth seats under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik," Das said in a post on 'X' on Friday.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The BJD MLA from Jajpur stated that the party will continue to make decisions keeping the people of Odisha at the forefront and their welfare in the true spirit of cooperative federalism and statesmanship required for nation-building.

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and the faith of people of Odisha, BJD has been serving the state and transforming it like never before in every sector," Das posted on 'X'.

On creating a new empowered Odisha, the BJD leader said, "#NewOdisha and #EmpoweredOdisha will be our goal and we are on track to achieve this under the leadership of our leader Shri Naveen Patnaik."

Earlier in the day, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal categorically stated that his party will be contesting in all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state alone.

ALSO READ: Will Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest be AAP's waterloo moment?

"To fulfil the hopes, wishes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, under the visionary leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for a developed India and a developed Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in all the 21 seats of the Lok Sabha and all the 147 seats of the Legislative Assembly alone," Samal said in a post on 'X'.
 


Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

INDIA bloc leaders moves EC, allege misuse of central agencies by BJP

Electoral bonds data: Metal, mining giants focus on home ground Odisha

AIADMK election manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women

Electoral bond disclosures: Small, unrecognised parties reap benefits

History of 2004 will repeat itself: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh on LS polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBJDOdisha

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story