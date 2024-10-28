Engineer Rashid questions J&K CM Abdullah about meetings with PM Modi, Shah

President of Awami Ittehad Party and MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, has urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to disclose details of his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Engineer Rashid said, "People have a right to know what was discussed in those talks when you met the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and others."

Rashid urged Omar Abdullah to clarify if the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners were discussed during his meetings.

"You have met the Prime Minister, Home Minister and others; it is your duty to let people know about the issues discussed and their responses. Talks should not happen behind closed doors; the public has a right to know what was discussed about Article 370 and statehood and Prime Minister's response. Did you discuss the release of political prisoners ? If yes, what was PM Modi's response? If it was positive, when can we expect the release of prisoners? If it was not positive, what will be your next step?" he added.

Last week, Chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Omar Abdullah met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Roads, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16 after the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)-Congress alliance won a majority in the assembly elections. The National Conference won 42 seats, while its ally Congress won only 6 seats.

The BJP put up an impressive performance, bagging 29 seats. The People's Democratic Party won three seats and one seat each was won by the People's Conference, CPI-M and AAP. Seven seats were won by the Independents.

The results of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir were declared on October 8. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.