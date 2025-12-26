Friday, December 26, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Planning New Year outings? Check IMD forecast for cold wave, fog, snowfall

Planning New Year outings? Check IMD forecast for cold wave, fog, snowfall

As New Year celebrations approach, the IMD has issued alerts for cold wave, dense fog and snowfall across several states, warning of prolonged winter conditions till December end

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Vehicles move on a road amid dense morning fog, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the year draws to a close, winter conditions across India are set to continue disrupting daily life, with cold wave and dense fog conditions persisting in several regions. With New Year’s Eve approaching, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts, warning of dense to very dense fog, cold wave conditions, and snowfall in parts of the country.
 
The IMD said that several states in North and East India may experience prolonged fog episodes during night and early morning hours, while cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to persist in pockets till December 27. Meanwhile, the Western Himalayan region is expected to witness intermittent rainfall and snowfall as fresh western disturbances approach.
 

Dense fog and cold wave forecast

 
According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog during night and morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets of Bihar till December 26, and Assam and Meghalaya till December 27.
 
Dense fog conditions during night and morning hours are also very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, East Arunachal Pradesh till December 28, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya till December 30.
 
In addition, East Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see dense fog till December 27, while Bihar may continue to experience fog till December 31.

Also Read

Neet exam

Children of private employees studying outside Himachal can lose quota: HC

Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal consolidation

Union Budget 2026: Tracking what Budget 2025 promised and delivered

aws

AWS denies global outage report, says services functioning normally

Aravalli range

Aravalli row: Why a 100-metre rule has triggered a mountain of concerns

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma unit recalls 17,000-plus bottles of antifungal shampoo in US

 
The IMD further said that dense to very dense fog is very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in a few parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh till December 30, followed by dense fog in isolated pockets for the subsequent two days.
 
Similarly, some to many parts of west Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness dense to very dense fog till December 29, with dense fog in isolated pockets for the next three days thereafter.
 
Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely at a few places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during December 26–28, and in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand till December 27.

Rainfall and snowfall forecast

 
The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from December 27 to 31.
 
Similar conditions are very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 26, 30 and 31.
 
Additionally, isolated thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely to prevail over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 27 to 31.

Delhi weather forecast

 
For the next few days in Delhi, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with shallow fog at many places and moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours.
 
The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to remain around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 8 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature outlook

 
The IMD has indicated a gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2–3 degrees Celsius over Assam, and a drop of 1–2 degrees Celsius over Chhattisgarh during the next three days.
 
No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the remaining parts of the country during the next seven days.
Share this email in Google Chat
Discuss in real time with an individual, group, space, or even someone outside your organization
 

More From This Section

Illustration, binay sinha

Religion-based violence in India: A snapshot of rising complaintspremium

Indian Railways

Railway Ministry notifies fare hike; new train ticket rates from Friday

Delhi Metro

Delhi's air quality improves to AQI 234; forecast shows decline ahead

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro runs first-ever train as special service on 23rd anniversary

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam districts told to identify, deport foreigners as per law: Himanta

Topics : Delhi weather North India cold wave Cold weather cold wave IMD weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon