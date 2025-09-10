Chandrababu Naidu denies ex-CM Jagan's claims of urea scam in Andhra

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of creating an "artificial scarcity of urea, resulting in a scam worth Rs 200-250 crore." Addressing a press conference, Jagan claimed that police had threatened to register cases against YSRCP leaders who participated in protests organised by his party on Tuesday.

It is evident that the fertiliser is being diverted to the black market, creating scarcity. With the encouragement and involvement of Chandrababu Naidu, its sale in the black market has turned into a scam worth Rs 200-250 crore. The ill-gotten money is being distributed from the top to the bottom of the leadership, Jagan alleged.

He also claimed that inadequate support prices for farmers had driven them to suicide and listed various commodity prices, saying the previous YSRCP government had always intervened to support farmers when prices dropped. He further alleged that government assets "were being sold for peanuts" under Naidu's administration, referring to the decision to develop 10 medical colleges under the PPP model. Responding to the allegations, Naidu assured farmers that "no one in the state would face a shortage of urea." Speaking at the 'Super Six Super Hit' meeting in Anantapur, he highlighted NDA government measures, including cash support, irrigation, subsidies, and fertiliser supply.

In the NDA alliance, farmers are kings. To support them, we introduced Annadata Sukhibhava'. Along with the Centre, we promised Rs 20,000 in three phases. The first installment of Rs 7,000 has been given, depositing Rs 3,173 crore into accounts of 47 lakh farmers, he said. He added that the TDP-led NDA coalition government provided water to Anantapur and a 90 percent subsidy for drip irrigation. Whenever farmers didn't get fair prices, the government intervened and ensured that no farmer would face urea shortage. Use only as much urea as needed. When I called the Centre, they immediately sent urea, Naidu said.