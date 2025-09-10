Home / Politics / Cong takes dig at PM Modi, reminds of Trump's ceasefire claims '35 times'

Cong takes dig at PM Modi, reminds of Trump's ceasefire claims '35 times'

The opposition party's dig came after Prime Minister Modi reacted warmly to US President Trump's positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries

Congress, Congress flag
Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks describing India and the US as "natural partners", asking whether they are so natural that President Donald Trump has declared on "over 35 different occasions" that he brought about the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" using trade as the instrument of leverage.

The opposition party's dig came after Prime Minister Modi reacted warmly to US President Trump's positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister Modi has told President Trump that India and the US are 'natural partners.' The question is now this: Are they so natural that President Trump has declared on over 35 different occasions that he brought about the India-Pakistan ceasefire on the evening of May 10th using trade as the instrument of leverage?" 

  Signalling a thaw in the bilateral chill between India and the US, President Trump has said he feels certain that there will be "no difficulty" for the two countries to come to a successful conclusion in trade talks and he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend Prime Minister Modi in the coming weeks.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the US president said he was "pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations."  "I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries! he said.

Responding to the post, Prime Minister Modi in a post on X on Wednesday expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.

India and the US are close friends and natural partners, Modi said, adding that both countries are working to conclude the trade discussions at the earliest.

He said, "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."  Trump shared the prime minister's post on his social media platform.

The US president's latest comments signal a significant thaw in bilateral relations as ties between the two countries reeled under possibly the worst phase in over two decades amid tensions over tariffs and Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

After months of critical rhetoric against India, Trump had last week said that India and the US have a special relationship and there's nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion.

"I always will. I'll always be friends with Modi, he's a great Prime Minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment," Trump had said in the Oval Office on Friday.

"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said, with a smile.

Responding to the comments, Modi on Saturday had said that he deeply appreciates Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations.

Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi said.

"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Artificial shortage' of urea in Andhra becomes ₹200-250 cr scam: Jagan

Premium

Datanomics: Low vote share, big office as new VP's winning margin declines

Oppn MPs also voted for Radhakrishnan, listening to their conscience: BJP

NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan elected India's 15th Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan thanks President Murmu, PM Modi after his election as VP

Topics :Donald TrumpCongressTrump tariffsUS India relations

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story