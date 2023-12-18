Home / Politics / Ex-CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker's post

Ex-CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker's post

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLA Ramvichar Netam took the oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Sunday

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh | File Photo
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

After filing his nomination for the post of Speaker in the newly-elected legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh, former CM Raman Singh resigned from the post of National Vice President of the Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday.

"At present, I am discharging the post of National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party but I have been nominated by the party for the post of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker. Therefore, I respectfully submit my resignation from the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Please accept my resignation," Raman Singh wrote in his resignation letter addressed to BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After submitting his nomination papers, Raman Singh said, "I will ensure the proper functioning of the Vidha Sabha and that all issues for the welfare of Chhattisgarh are raised."

Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present at the time of the nomination.

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLA Ramvichar Netam took the oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Sunday.

Pro-tem speaker is a temporary position of a speaker appointed for a limited period of time to facilitate the conduct of the business of the House in the absence of a regular speaker.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Netam at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present on the occasion.

After taking the oath of office, Netam said, "Many best wishes and gratitude to all for providing me with this opportunity. This is a great honour and achievement in my life. I will delicately fulfil all the duties of a protem speaker."

Ramvichar Netam is an MLA from the Ramanujganj constituency.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

Also Read

Officials, employees denied voting during second phase, says Raman Singh

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh public has always put faith in Congress, says Bhupesh Baghel

How Bahujan Samaj Party, which turns 40 in 2024, is bracing for new era

Ladli behna scheme lifts women's spending by Rs 9,302 each: SBI report

Chief Election Commissioner appointment Bill: The good, the debatable

After thaw, Opposition leaders to get hot on INDIA agenda for LS polls

On your mark, get set, go! BJP set for 2024 polls with 'Amrit Kaal' vision

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentRaman SinghBJP MLAsindian politics

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story