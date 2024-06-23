Home / Politics / 'Exam system handed over to copying mafia': Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the government does not have the ability to conduct even a single examination transparently

"Why should the people of Uttar Pradesh suffer in the fight between Delhi and Lucknow? This revenge born out of defeat will only give rise to social anger. No one will benefit from this," he added. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Accusing the BJP of ruining the future of the youth, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the country's examination system has been completely ruined and handed over to the copying mafia.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the government does not have the ability to conduct even a single examination transparently.

"The BJP government has ruined the future of the youth. The education and examination system has been completely ruined and handed over to the copying mafia," he said in a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party.

Yadav said the government is steeped in corruption.

"It is in the grip of the corrupt. The BJP has hollowed the entire system in its 10 years of rule. This government is playing with the future of the students and the youth as well as the country," Yadav said.

"It is wasting the hard work of the students. This government has failed on every front," he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief said the BJP government is completely running on lies and loot.
 

"Inflation and unemployment are at their peak, law and order is in shambles. There is a terror of money lenders in the entire state," he added.

Yadav said the government is giving protection to criminals.

"Bullets are being fired openly. Murders are taking place. The police administration and BJP workers are completely out of control. There is a record of murders of people in police custody," Yadav said.

"The government has lost control over law and order. The situation in UP is shameful. The common people are helpless. The BJP government, which is frustrated by the defeat in the elections, is working with a spirit of revenge," he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief further said the way murders and riots have taken place in Kannauj, Firozabad and Aligarh in the state due to administrative failure is condemnable.

Yadav said the public understands very well why the BJP government is bent on such oppression.

"Why should the people of Uttar Pradesh suffer in the fight between Delhi and Lucknow? This revenge born out of defeat will only give rise to social anger. No one will benefit from this," he added.

Akhilesh YadavBJP

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

