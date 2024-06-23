Home / Politics / Cancellation of NEET, UGC-NET final nails on incompetent system: Stalin

Cancellation of NEET, UGC-NET final nails on incompetent system: Stalin

The cancellation of NEET-PG and UGC-NET, has thrown thousands of our doctors into "deep despair

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the cancellation of NEET-PG examination and the UGC-NET were not one-off events "but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection."

Stalin, whose party the DMK is opposed to NEET on grounds of social justice among others, called for joint efforts to ensure making school education the base for careers.

The cancellation of NEET-PG and UGC-NET, has thrown thousands of our doctors into "deep despair."

"Let us not forget the fact that these happenings are not one-off events but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection," he said in a post on 'X.'

"As this scam unravels, let us plan for a better future and join our hands for building a fair and equitable selection process for professional courses, ensuring the primacy of school education and making it the base for careers (and) restoring the rights of States to determine their selection process for professional courses," he said.

ALSO READ: Education system ruined under PM Modi: Rahul on NEET-PG postponement

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All should join hands, "most importantly, for reinstalling hope and faith in the minds of our students and their families," the ruling DMK chief added.

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

UGC NET exam 2024: Check reporting time, documents to carry and more

Buck stops at top echelons of PM Modi govt in NEET 'scam', says Cong

Haryana closed barrage gates that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Education system handed over to mafia by Modi govt, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Manipur CM to discuss security issues along Jiribam-Cachar with Himanta

LS session: Row over Mahtab's appointment as pro-tem speaker to cast shadow

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :M K StalinNEET rowNEET UGUGCUGC NET

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story