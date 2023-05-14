Fighting battles, winning wars: Rajasthan syndrome haunts Karnataka Cong

“We have won the battle, but the war remains,” said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after the votes of the last Assembly seat in the Karnataka Assembly elections were counted and it became clear that the Congress had got an unambiguous mandate, winning 135 seats of 224.

Truer words have never been spoken.

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting, Kharge announced that three observers — veteran Maharashtra leader Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria — would assess the mood of the House and hand over their report to the party High Command, after which the High Command would declare the name of the chief minister (CM).

Within hours, a message was conveyed to him. He was the High Command, and he had the authority to decide who the new CM would be.

The process of ‘selecting’ a CM was likely to take a few days, said top Congress sources. A tentative date for the swearing-in is May 18.

That is possibly the ‘war’ Kharge was referring to.

Neither D K Shivakumar, considered an architect of the Congress victory, nor Siddaramaiah, the party’s former leader, who is determined to become CM for a second time (thus breaking a political tradition in the state where no CM has managed to complete a full two terms), is ready to yield. Added to the mix are claims of Parameshwara, a leading Dalit leader in the state.

As slogans began to be raised in favour of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, information filtering out of the meeting indicated that with 68 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Shivakumar was leading the race, while Siddaramaiah was backed by 59 legislators. Parameshwara had the support of eight MLAs.

The High Command now has the task of preventing a Rajasthan-like situation from erupting in the state. Congress MLA from Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, Ramalinga Reddy, said that there are leaders other than Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah who want to be the next CM of Karnataka.

He said: “Leaders like Parameshwara and M B Patil are also CM aspirants in Karnataka. But only the High Command will decide who is going to be CM.”

The claims of all three leaders are not unjustified, said Karnataka Congress sources. It was the unflagging efforts of Shivakumar that contributed to the Congress’ performance. But Shivakumar has multiple cases pending before the Enforcement Directorate, and Congress leaders said this could lead to embarrassment for the party if the CM of the state is led away to prison.

Shivakumar reminded the party of his contribution when he told reporters in Tumakuru, where he had gone to meet his guru: “I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah.”

Veteran observers of Karnataka politics say the Congress has a problem of plenty. Nearly 40 per cent of MLAs elected have served between three and six terms in the Assembly. In other words, they are ‘senior’ leaders of the party. At least two dozen of them have been ministers in the past.

This is not the only problem.

Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, has the unreserved support of his community, which has backed him to the hilt. The evidence is the extent of support the Congress got even in Janata Dal (Secular) bastions in South Karnataka like Hassan and Mandya. The community, which is aggressive and assertive, expects its leader to be rewarded.

It is possible that Vokkaligas might accept a Dalit or a leader of some other community as CM, if the legal problems Shivakumar faces are explained to them.

But they will find it hard to accept Siddaramaiah as their leader because Siddaramaiah has never shied away from attacking the Vokkaligas for their feudal attitude towards other castes.

A crucial meeting of various Vokkaliga seers, including Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalananda Swami (religious head of the Vokkaliga community) and members of the Vokkaliga Sangha, took place on Sunday afternoon. It adopted a resolution asking the Congress to make Shivakumar the CM. Among the newly elected Congress MLAs, 29 are Vokkaligas.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, is still struggling to absorb the impact of the defeat. The party will have to elect a leader of the legislature party who will also be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Dejected party leaders said they will hold a meeting in the coming two or three days, as MLAs have yet to return from their constituencies.