Home / Politics / FIR filed against Rahul, other leaders for violence during Yatra: Himanta

Press Trust of India Guwahati

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 7:50 AM IST
The Assam police has registered an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders accusing them of indulging in wanton acts of violence on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Jatra is currently in Assam and the alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders broke barricades and clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati.

'With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act', the Chief Minister posted on X.

Sarma had earlier in the day instructed the Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.

Singh also said that appropriate action is being taken against those involved in unlawful activities.

Topics :Rahul GandhiHimanta Biswa SarmaCongressAssam

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

