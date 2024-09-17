First 100 days report card of Modi 3.0: NDA says it with pomp and show

Several ministries and government departments put their best foot forward on Tuesday to celebrate the first 100 days of NDA3.0. If the Commerce Ministry listed out its achievements on providing a trade platform for exporters to reducing transaction cost on government e-marketplace or GeM, infrastructure departments showcased projects worth Rs 3 trillion. Ministries representing the social sector including MSME and Labour & Employment had its share of achievements too. Plus, milk cooperative MoUs, database for livestock and transponders for fishermen made it to the celebratory list. The newsy part included a soon-to-be-announced Census and a confirmation that the government will implement ‘one nation one election’ in the current tenure—all from the home ministry. The celebration will roll on as many more ministries have lined up their events in the coming days. Here’s a synopsis of how the government conveyed its message on 100 days in office on Tuesday:

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

> Women-owned MSMEs will get enhanced credit guarantee coverage of 90% under the CGTMSE scheme. The new guidelines were approved last week

> 50.7 million MSMEs have now been formalised, with the total number of job creation reaching 210 mn

> 26,426 new micro enterprises have been established with loan disbursements of Rs 3,148 crore

> The ministry is in the process of establishing 14 technology centres across the country with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore

> An event is being organised in Maharashtra on September 20 to mark one year of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Labour and Employment



> 10 schemes such as Ayushman Bharat have been mapped with the database, envisaging E- shram as one-stop solution for the 300 mn unorganised workers

> National Career Service portal achieves the milestone of more than 2 mn active vacancies on any given day

> Centralised pension payment system approved.It allows 7.8 mn pensioners to withdraw pension from any bank

> EPFO has increased the limit for auto claim settlement of partial withdrawal to Rs 100K from Rs 50K

> The ministry will move a Cabinet note on the employment-linked incentive scheme

Commerce and Industry

> Trade connect platform for exporters aims to provide country and commodity specific intelligence on export compliance, processes, trade events, and financing

> Enhanced cover for MSME exporters is expected to provide Rs 20,000 crore credit at lower cost with insurance cover making exports competitive

> Cost of electronic bank realisation certificate system (e-BRC) has been reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 1,500 per e-BRC

> Connecting SMEs to e-commerce export hub that will provide them easier access to global markets

Infrastructure

> The Centre launched the loawaited Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 76,220 crore

> High-speed road corridors worth Rs 50,600 crore sanctioned by Union Cabinet

> Rail projects worth Rs 24,600 crore sanctioned to increase rail network by 900 kilometres in the country

> Cumulatively, infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 trillion sanctioned, including metro projects worth Rs 30,700 crore, across cities

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

> NDDB will do more MoUs with states where milk cooperatives are weak or unorganised

> 'Gau chip' for cattle and 'Mahish chip' for buffaloes, along with genotyping services

> Will target raising fisheries exports from Rs 60,000 crore annually to Rs 100,000 crore

> 100,000 transponders will be given free to fishermen. It will help them get regular updates on the high seas. A sum of Rs 360 crore is being spent on the project

> IVF and sex-sorted semen techniques will help in tackling the problem of stray cattle

Home Affairs

> 3 new criminal laws— Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — rolled out

> Govt to implement ‘One Nation One Election’ in its current tenure

> Five new districts in Ladakh – Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang

> Announcement on decennial Census ‘very soon’, says Home Minister Amit Shah