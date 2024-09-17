Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / PM Narendra Modi to attend Quad summit in US on September 21: MEA

PM Narendra Modi to attend Quad summit in US on September 21: MEA

Modi to address UN General Assembly, meet with tech CEOs

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: PTI)
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the fourth Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders summit in the United States as part of his three-day visit later this week.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi's visit, beginning September 21, will also include an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Quad Summit is being held in Wilmington, in US President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.

Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, the MEA said.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations.

On September 23, Modi will address the UNGA, which is meeting this year under the theme of ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the summit. "On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

While in New York, the Prime Minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22. He will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cuttiedge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

More From This Section

If Manipur situation normal like Shah's claims, why hasn't PM visited: Cong

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi to be sworn-in

Rahul Gandhi playing politics over Agnipath scheme, says Amit Shah

Swati Maliwal criticises 'dummy CM' Atishi; AAP demands her resignation

You can change face not party's character: Delhi BJP chief on Atishi as CM


Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi encourages use of RBI's digital currency at Odisha scheme launch

LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the US from September 21 to 23, says MEA

PM Modi to visit US from Sept 21-23 for Quad, UN 'Summit of the Future'

PM releases 1st installment of Rs 2,044 cr to 511K PMAY-G beneficiaries

Premium

Conflict to cooperation: US-India trade hits 'high watermark' under Biden

Topics :Narendra ModiQuadUnited NationsTech sector

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story