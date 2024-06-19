Home / Politics / Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to be leader of opposition in assembly

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to be leader of opposition in assembly

Senior MLA Prasanna Acharya was named the deputy leader of the opposition, while former speaker Pramila Mallik would be the chief whip of the opposition in the House

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he would be the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Patnaik said the decision was taken at the BJD's legislature party meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We had a meeting of the MLAs of the BJD. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and leader of the BJD legislature party," he said.

Senior MLA Prasanna Acharya was named the deputy leader of the opposition, while former speaker Pramila Mallik would be the chief whip of the opposition in the House.

Patnaik named Pratap Keshari Deb as the deputy chief whip of the opposition in the assembly.

The BJD, which ruled the state for 24 years, lost power to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Also Read

Naveen Patnaik resigns as CM day after BJP wins Odisha Assembly elections

Naveen Patnaik's close aide Pandian quits politics after BJD's defeat

2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections: Here's all you need to know

Who is Mohan Charan Majhi? Key details about Odisha's 15th Chief Minister

'Pandian not my successor, people of Odisha to decide': Naveen Patnaik

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

NEET-UG row: Congress to protest nationwide on Friday demanding justice

Chirag Paswan vows transparency on investment at World Food India event

BJP leadership, allies will take care of Mahayuti's CM face: Bawankule

Govt working towards more research-oriented higher edu system: PM Modi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha govtOdisha BJPBJD

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story