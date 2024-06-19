Govt working towards more research-oriented higher edu system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the central government is working towards making the country's higher education system more advanced and research-oriented.

Modi, while inaugurating the new Nalanda University campus here, called upon students to always remain curious and courageous.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. It is not just a renaissance of India's past, but the heritage of many countries are linked to this place, he said.

Our government is working towards making the country's higher education system more advanced and research-oriented. I am confident that our youth will provide leadership to the entire world in the future, Modi said.

The prime minister said he wants India to become a global hub for knowledge and education.

On an average, one university has come up in the country every week in the last 10 years, Modi added.

Before inaugurating the new campus, the PM visited the Nalanda Mahavihara', a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity.

The educational institute was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and it started functioning in 2014.

The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world. It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.