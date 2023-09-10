G20 Summit: Spotlight on Konark Wheel; India's digital prowess on display

India showcased the Konark Wheel as the background to Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming G20 leaders. Modi was seen explaining to US President Joe Biden about the 13th Century monument built by King Narasimhadeva-I. At the Craft Bazaar, the Odisha craft store saw a lot of enquiries and handsome sale of the Konark wheel showpieces.

At the entrance of the Craft Bazaar near the International Media Centre, the Reserve Bank of India set up kiosks to showcase India’s key digital public infrastru­cture like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The foreign delegates who were willing to download the UPI application on their mobile received a top up of Rs 2,000 in their e-wallets which they could use to buy souvenirs from the Craft Bazaar.



