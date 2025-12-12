Govt 'under pressure' on issues of election reform, Vande Mataram: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed his party MPs' performance during the debates on Vande Mataram and election reforms in the House, and told them that the government seemed "under pressure" from opposition on both the issues, sources said.
Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, chaired a meeting with Congress MPs in the Lower House and also heard the views of the party legislators besides taking their feedback.
The Leader of Opposition stated at the meeting that the government seemed "under pressure" from the opposition on both Vande Mataram and election reforms debates, party sources said.
Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said it was discussed during the meeting that the party was successful in raising the current problems of the people such as IndiGo flight disruptions, air pollution and labour codes issue.
"It was also discussed how during the debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji in the Rajya Sabha and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji in the Lok Sabha brought the truth before the people and blunted the intentions of politicising the issue," Gogoi told reporters after the meeting.
"On vote chori, everyone saw how Rahul Gandhi ji challenged the home minister for a debate on the floor of the House on the issues raised by him in the press conferences on the basis of evidence. The home minister was rattled and also made some unparliamentary remarks," he said.
Congress' chief whip K Suresh said it was a routine meeting that Gandhi calls every session to evaluate the performance of MPs and also heard their views and feedback.
While the debate on Vande Mataram has been wrapped up in both Houses, the debate on election reforms is still on in the Rajya Sabha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app