Home / Politics / Govt 'under pressure' on issues of election reform, Vande Mataram: Rahul

Govt 'under pressure' on issues of election reform, Vande Mataram: Rahul

Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said it was discussed during the meeting that the party was successful in raising the current problems of the people

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
While the debate on Vande Mataram has been wrapped up in both Houses, the debate on election reforms is still on in the Rajya Sabha | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed his party MPs' performance during the debates on Vande Mataram and election reforms in the House, and told them that the government seemed "under pressure" from opposition on both the issues, sources said.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, chaired a meeting with Congress MPs in the Lower House and also heard the views of the party legislators besides taking their feedback.

The Leader of Opposition stated at the meeting that the government seemed "under pressure" from the opposition on both Vande Mataram and election reforms debates, party sources said.

Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said it was discussed during the meeting that the party was successful in raising the current problems of the people such as IndiGo flight disruptions, air pollution and labour codes issue.

"It was also discussed how during the debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji in the Rajya Sabha and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji in the Lok Sabha brought the truth before the people and blunted the intentions of politicising the issue," Gogoi told reporters after the meeting.

"On vote chori, everyone saw how Rahul Gandhi ji challenged the home minister for a debate on the floor of the House on the issues raised by him in the press conferences on the basis of evidence. The home minister was rattled and also made some unparliamentary remarks," he said.

Congress' chief whip K Suresh said it was a routine meeting that Gandhi calls every session to evaluate the performance of MPs and also heard their views and feedback.

While the debate on Vande Mataram has been wrapped up in both Houses, the debate on election reforms is still on in the Rajya Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cong cites Rajmohan Gandhi's remark against 'vote chori' charge on Nehru

Karnataka Dy CM, over 30 Congress legislators, ministers meet for dinner

Congress didn't give due respect to Vande Mataram, says Nadda in RS

SIR opposed to keep illegal immigrants on poll rolls, says Amit Shah

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Berlin during Winter Session

Topics :Rahul Gandhiindian governmentVande Mataram

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story