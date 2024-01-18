Home / Politics / Haryana AAP leader Ashok Tanwar quits, cites party's 'alignment' with Cong

Haryana AAP leader Ashok Tanwar quits, cites party's 'alignment' with Cong

Tanwar had joined AAP in April 2022. A Dalit community leader, he had earlier been the president of the Haryana Congress. Tanwar was once considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Ashok Tanwar was tasked with establishing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana, senior leader Ashok Tanwar quit the party on Thursday, expressing displeasure with its alignment with the Congress.

In a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Tanwar wrote, "In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana."

"Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from primary membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tanwar further said that he would continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, "Bharat" and its people.

"As a responsible citizen of this country and being into active politics since my student days, I have always believed in our Constitution, the country and its people first," he added.

Tanwar's resignation came as another setback to the AAP in Haryana as two of its senior leaders, former minister Nirmal Singh and state unit vice-president Chitra Sarwara, quit the outfit last month.

Tanwar had joined AAP in April 2022. A Dalit community leader, he had earlier been the president of the Haryana Congress. Tanwar was once considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The former Hisar MP left the Congress in 2019 following differences with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Before joining AAP, Tanwar was briefly with the Trinamool Congress.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

ED summons 'illegal', BJP wants to stop me from campaigning: Kejriwal

Why send summons if I am not accused in excise policy case: Kejriwal to ED

Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Assam from Nagaland

Cong turns to civil groups to train cadre; allies hesitant to join Rahul

Ramaswamy urges DeSantis, Haley to drop out of race in favour of Trump

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiArvind KejriwalAAPHaryana electionCongressAll India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story