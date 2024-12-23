Haryana CM claims people have rejected Cong, criticises Kharge's remarks

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday hit out at the Congress, saying that the people of the nation have "rejected" the party.

"Kharge is a senior leader of the Congress. The people of the country have rejected the Congress. There is left nothing except for a tweet," he told reporters here.

Haryana CM was responding to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who on Sunday strongly criticised the Union Government's recent amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, accusing it of undermining the integrity of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"...Congress never want the country to develop as they have been in power for most of the time. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assumed power, he is working to let the country forward... They (Congress) have it in their DNA to oppose everything. They have now understood that they are not coming in 2029 as well...," he told reporters

In a post on X, Kharge highlighted previous actions, such as the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the ECI selection panel, and claimed that the government is now stonewalling crucial electoral information despite a High Court order.

"Modi Government's audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order," he said.

"Every time the Congress party wrote to the ECI, regarding specific poll irregularities such as voter deletions and lack of transparency in EVMs, the ECI has responded in a condescending tone and chosen not to even acknowledge certain serious complaints. This again proves that the ECI, even though is a quasi-judicial body is not behaving independently. Modi Govt's calibrated erosion of ECI's integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and Democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them," Kharge added.

This came in the wake of a recent Punjab and Haryana High Court directive in the Mahmoud Pracha vs ECI case, where the court ordered the sharing of all documents related to the Haryana Assembly elections, including CCTV footage under Rule 93(2) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Based on a recommendation from the ECI, the amendment by the Centre restricts public scrutiny of certain electronic documents, including CCTV footage. The Union Law Ministry recently amended Rule 93(2) to specify which documents are open to public inspection.

However, a senior ECI official clarified to ANI that the candidate already has access to all the documents and papers, and no amendments have been made to the rules in this regard.

The ECI official noted that while the rule refers to "election papers," it does not explicitly address electronic records. The ambiguity in the rule and concerns over potential misuse of CCTV footage inside polling stations, especially with advancements in artificial intelligence, prompted an amendment to safeguard voter secrecy and prevent its misuse.

The official emphasized that sharing CCTV footage inside the polling stations from sensitive areas such as Jammu and Kashmir or Naxal-affected regions could compromise voter safety. "Lives of voters may be at risk, and the secrecy of the vote must be protected," the official stated. All other election-related documents and papers remain accessible for public inspection.