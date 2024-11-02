Has age become such a major factor?: JMM'S Soren over Jharkhand CM's age

In a counter attack to the controversies surrounding Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's age, his wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren questioned whether age has become such a major factor. She further took a jibe at the BJP, saying that they are scared of Hemant Soren and are not getting enough topics, hence, they are bringing this 'age controversy' to the limelight.

"Has age become such a major factor?... I think if you (BJP) are so scared of Hemant Soren, you are not getting any topic...You have seen your future and your fear says that you have been so scared of Hemant Soren ever since you sent him to jail and he came out...Today, the people of Jharkhand trust Hemant Soren...," Kalpana Soren said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, reacting to the controversies, Assam CM and BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand Assembly elections Himanta Biswa Sarma called the entire system of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) "fake."

"The entire system of JMM is fake. If you look at the details of their property in the affidavit, their age has also increased... This is a government of infiltrators. If the state government comes to power again, no one will be safe... It is the responsibility of the people of Jharkhand to remove them from power," CM Sarma told reporters.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for inconsistencies in his stated age on nomination papers, claiming that even the gods are astounded to see Soren age seven years within a span of five.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, MoS Seth remarked, "We guarantee that the information we provide on nomination papers is accurate. In 2019, Hemant Soren declared his date of birth on his nomination papers, yet in 2024, he appears to have aged by seven years in just five. What magic is this? Aisa jaadu ki Devta bhi hairaan hai (such magic, even gods astonished)."He further alleged that this discrepancy amounts to fraud and deceit against the Election Commission."

More From This Section

Since the beginning, whenever the INDI alliance loses elections, they question the Election Commission of India and EVMs. Now, they have even attempted to deceive the ECI. They have not only misled everyone but have also attempted to deceive the ECI this time. Declarations in nomination papers become public property, accessible to the public online," Seth added.

The MoS for Defence urged the ECI to thoroughly investigate whether the discrepancy occurred in 2019 or 2024.

"The ECI should take strict action. This is not a simple mistake but a deliberate fraud. The BJP believes in the ECI, the Constitution, and the public, while others do not," he said.