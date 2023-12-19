Home / Politics / Inappropriate behaviour led to suspension of some MPs: Bhupender Yadav

An additional 49 Lok Sabha members were suspended on Tuesday for disrupting House proceedings. INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13 | (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
The "inappropriate behaviour" of some opposition MPs led to their suspension from Parliament and the country would not benefit from their "negative politics", Union minister Bhupender Yadav said Tuesday.

Yadav urged the suspended members to reflect upon their actions.

In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, the highest number of suspensions in a single day, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.

An additional 49 Lok Sabha members were suspended on Tuesday for disrupting House proceedings. INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

"Their inappropriate behaviour led to their suspension. The new Parliament calls for new traditions and a clean way (of functioning). We aim to address questions from all members and seek everyone's support in the journey towards a developed India," Yadav said in response to a question during a press conference.

Responding to another query, he added, "India is not going to benefit from such negative politics."

"Having been part of the Rajya Sabha for 12 years, we have witnessed similar unruly scenes in the past. Members would climb atop tables and tear books. Should one expect such behaviour from MPs?" Yadav posed.

The action taken on Tuesday has brought the total number of suspended opposition MPs from both houses to 141 since last Thursday. AAP member Sanjay Singh has been suspended as a Rajya Sabha member since July 24.

Topics :ParliamentLok SabhaParliament winter sessionMember of ParliamentOpposition partiesOpposition

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

