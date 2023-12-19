Home / Politics / Oppn to strongly raise demand for Shah's statement on security breach

Oppn to strongly raise demand for Shah's statement on security breach

This was decided at a meeting of the alliance's constituents in the Parliament complex, a day after 78 MPs in both houses were suspended for raising the demand

The suspended MPs have also decided to protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
The constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc Tuesday decided to strongly raise on Tuesday the demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue in both Houses.

This was decided at a meeting of the alliance's constituents in the Parliament complex, a day after 78 MPs in both houses were suspended for raising the demand.

The suspended MPs have also decided to protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex.

"The demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's statement will continue and the suspended MPs will protest in front of the Gandhi statue," Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said after the meeting.

Tagore himself is suspended from the Lok Sabha.

Monday's action has taken the total number of MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to 93, with 92 being suspended since Thursday. AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended as a Rajya Sabha member from July 24.

The opposition parties which are members of the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting here this afternoon where the issue of suspension of their MPs will also be discussed.

INDIA bloc has lost almost half its strength in Rajya Sabha and one-third in Lok Sabha as 78 MPs in total were suspended on Monday for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair.

Topics :Amit ShahOppositionParliamentLok SabhaMember of Parliament

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

