INDI alliance leaders compete on who can do more corruption: BJP's Bhandari

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday targeted the INDIA Bloc and said that all the leaders in the opposition's alliance compete with each other as to who can do the maximum corruption.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari criticised the alliance, including the Congress and RJD, for "prioritising corruption" over public welfare, and asserted that the voters are increasingly rejecting such regimes in elections across the country.

"All the leaders of the INDI Alliance compete with each other as to who can loot the public the most and who can do the most corruption. That is why when elections come, the public gets fed up with them and defeats them. In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's corruption was defeated and Congress got zero seats. The people of Maharashtra defeated the INDI Alliance. In the coming times, the people of Bihar will say to the RJD that they don't want a regime of loot. When Mamata Banerjee faces elections, the people will say that they don't want a regime of loot and appeasement," the BJP leader said.

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari also launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal government, accusing the TMC of widespread corruption and misgovernance.

"If there is something common between TMC and Congress, it is corruption. TMC has run the most corrupt regime in Bengal. When Mamata Banerjee was not in the government, Bengal's contribution to GDP used to be more than 10%. Today it has halved... Mamata Banerjee's government allowed corruption in every scheme... The Calcutta High Court has said from time to time that Mamata Banerjee's government is not able to provide basic facilities to the poor because her focus is only on appeasement," Bhandari said.

Earlier, following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration of contesting the 2026 state assembly polls alone, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday stated that the Trinamool leader had always contested "independently," be it the Lok Sabha or the State Assembly.