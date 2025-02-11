Prashant Kishor to be 'special adviser' to Vijay's TVK ahead of 2026 polls

Prashant Kishor, a former election strategist and leader of the newly-formed Jan Suraaj party in Bihar, met actor and TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) leader Vijay on Monday in Chennai, offering his “support and guidance” to help secure the party’s success in the 2026 Assembly elections . Kishor is set to serve as a ‘special adviser’ to TVK.

Kishor gained prominence for his successful campaign that led M K Stalin’s DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) to a win in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections after a decade-long gap.

During a three-hour meeting in Chennai, Kishor discussed strategy and shared insights on the current political landscape in Tamil Nadu and nationally. “The meeting was very cordial. Kishor shared his experience in strategy. The talks veered around the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu and nationally. Kishor will be a ‘special adviser’ to the TVK, though no formal technical agreements will be made,” a source involved in the discussions stated, as quoted by The Times of India.

Kishor’s strategic role in TVK

This meeting came after TVK leadership expressed interest in consulting with Kishor, who had previously worked with the DMK in 2021. Vijay is eager for regular meetings with Kishor over the coming months, as his party plans to position itself against both the DMK and BJP in preparation for the 2026 elections.

Kishor, who is also leading the Jan Suraaj political outfit, remains focused on Bihar politics. TVK sources noted that he would advise the party similarly to his role with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which saw success in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections. Within TVK, Kishor will provide guidance to internal teams, including general secretary Aadhav Arjuna (responsible for election campaign management) and Vijay’s strategist Jhon Arokiasamy.

2021 DMK campaign

Arjuna, founder of Voice of Commons and a political strategist, had collaborated closely with Kishor during the 2021 DMK campaign. A TVK source said that the earlier discussions between Kishor and Vijay took place a few years ago. These plans were put on hold as Vijay delayed his political debut, and Kishor shifted his focus to forming Jan Suraaj, the source said as quoted by the news report.

Also Read

Vijay’s TVK maintains that the actor will be the chief ministerial candidate in 2026 and plans to form a strong alliance to challenge the DMK.

The actor identifies social reformer ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, Indian Constitution architect BR Ambedkar, former chief minister K Kamaraj, and freedom fighters Rani Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal as his ideological influences. His forthcoming political action film, Jana Nayagan, is expected to be his final movie after a career spanning three decades. He is also set to embark on a statewide tour following the film’s release, beginning with the appointment of district functionaries.

[With agency inputs]