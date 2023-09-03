INDIA bloc has no 'neta' or 'niti', says BJP leader Nityanand Rai

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday said the alliance does not have any 'neta' (leader) or 'niti' (policy).

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Odisha, said the opposition alliance's recent Mumbai meeting was a gathering of parties and leaders, who are "arrogant, deep in corruption and believe in dynastic politics".

"Such parties and leaders are playing the drama of gathering at one platform. On the other hand, the people of India have come together to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time in 2024 with a thumping majority more than the 2019 elections," he claimed.

In its Mumbai meeting, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance was supposed to choose a coordinator for the bloc. However, it has formed a coordination committee of 13 leaders from different parties, the Union minister said.

The opposition alliance comprises 28 parties that have come together against the Modi government ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Commenting on 'one nation, one election' and the possibility of early polls, Rai said everyone will get to know about it if the matter is brought during the upcoming special session of Parliament.