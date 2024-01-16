Home / Politics / INDIA bloc will sweep Chandigarh municipal polls: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

INDIA bloc will sweep Chandigarh municipal polls: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 12:23 PM IST
The INDIA bloc will sweep the Chandigarh municipal polls and the win will be the curtain raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress -- both INDIA bloc members -- forged an alliance on Monday for the January 18 mayoral polls in the Union Territory.

Chadha told a press conference here that he was sure that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the elections in Chandigarh.

"The Chandigarh municipal polls will be the first big face-off between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. It will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Under the alliance arrangement for the mayoral elections, the AAP will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The INDIA bloc was formed by opposition parties, including the Congress, the AAP, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

