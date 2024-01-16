AAP-Cong perfect example of 'friendship with benefits': Shehzad Poonawalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a pointed critique against the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance preceding the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the coalition exemplifies a case of 'friendship with benefits'.

Attacking the opposition, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in an address to the media, said "On one hand Congress & AAP are doing dosti in Delhi & on other hand they do kushti in Punjab & accuse each other of corruption & more".

"Now Sidhu, who is close to Priyanka Vadra, accuses AAP government of doing illegal sand mining in Punjab & accumulating a sum of Rs39,000 crores. Earlier Bhagwant Mann said Ek Thi Congress & Congress responded by saying Ek Tha Joker. Can such alliances be trusted?", Poonawalla said.

"The AAP which once held the Congress responsible for the 1984 riots and demanded Rajeev Gandhi return his Bharat Ratna, is now making an alliance. Now who is doing compromise? Has the AAP forgiven the perpetrators of the 1984 riots?" he added.

Shehzad Poonawalla's remark arises in the midst of discussions between AAP and Congress regarding potential seat sharing in Delhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu's recent criticism of the AAP government.

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party's government ministers of being involved in illicit sand mining in Punjab. He emphasized that this is a grave issue that poses a threat to the state's economy.

The comments were made following the issuance of a notice by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday to the Government of Punjab, the District Magistrate, and relevant officials. This notice was in response to a plea filed by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and others, seeking directives to halt all purported illegal sand mining in Punjab's Rupnagar.

"This issue has not just come from Ropar, but from Pathankot and Moga as well, and people have testified as eyewitnesses with proof. The Punjab government has been imposed with a penalty of Rs 630 crores, which they haven't paid," he said.

Navjot Sidhu went on to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that before the elections, the party had made promises to the public, assuring recovery of nearly Rs 20,000 crores annually, which would be distributed among women in Punjab.