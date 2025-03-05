Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian economy could gain $1 trillion from AI, says Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey said the panel at its meeting on Wednesday deliberated on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on banking, revenue and other related sectors

During the meeting, the committee also deliberated on reports on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence could add $1 trillion to India's economy. 
Dubey, who's the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology, said the panel at its meeting on Wednesday deliberated on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on banking, revenue and other related sectors. 
"The prime minister is very serious on this. He recently co-chaired the AI Action Summit. India needs to progress vis-a-vis AI... We can't stop the technology. The economy is expected to grow by around $1 trillion only with the AI. As many as 50-60 lakh people will get jobs," Dubey said. 
Dubey also said that India will emerge as a leader in the field of AI.
Topics :Artificial intelligenceIndian Economyinformation technology

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

