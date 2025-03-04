Beed Sarpanch murder to anti-Sikh riots: Crimes that made leaders resign

The resignation of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde , following allegations against his close aide in the murder of a sarpanch. But, this is not the first time an Indian politician has stepped down from their position after being implicated in such cases.

Here is a look at Indian politicians who found themselves implicated in serious crimes.

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Sajjan Kumar, a senior Congress leader, resigned from the party’s primary membership in December 2018 after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots . He was found guilty of inciting mobs that led to the killings of Sikhs in Delhi following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kumar’s conviction was a landmark moment in the decades-long fight for justice by the victims' families.

2008 Police constable murder case

In June 2008, Jamuna Nishad, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, resigned after being charged with the murder of a police constable during a violent protest. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Nishad and his supporters had stormed a police station in Maharajganj, demanding action in a rape case. The protest turned violent, leading to the shooting of constable Krishnanand Rai. Nishad was subsequently booked for murder, and then-Chief Minister Mayawati removed him from her cabinet. He was later arrested but continued to deny his involvement until his death in a road accident in 2010.

1975 Chirrudih massacre case

Shibu Soren, a key tribal leader and former Union Coal Minister, resigned in July 2004 after a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with the 1975 Chirrudih massacre. The case involved the killing of ten people during clashes between tribals and Muslims. Soren went into hiding for over a week before submitting his resignation. After spending over a month in judicial custody, he was granted bail and later re-inducted into the Union Cabinet.

He went on to serve multiple terms as Jharkhand’s chief minister and was acquitted in 2010 due to a lack of evidence. He is currently a member of Rajya Sabha representing Jharkhand and continues to lead Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

2024 Beed Sarpanch murder case

Dhananjay Munde, Maharashtra’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, resigned on Tuesday after his close aide, Walmik Karad, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Beed district. While Munde himself has not been accused in the case, he stepped down after images surfaced linking his aide to the crime. He cited his health and his “inner self” as reasons for his resignation, while also demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible.