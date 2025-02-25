Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life term

Sajjan Kumar, who has been behind bars since 2018 in connection with another anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail

2018 photo Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is seen outside the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, 79, to life imprisonment for his role in the murder of a father and son during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgment in connection with the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, on November 1, 1984.
 
The prosecution, along with the complainant, Jaswant’s wife, had sought the death penalty for Kumar. While the offence of murder carries a maximum punishment of the death penalty, the minimum sentence prescribed is life imprisonment. 
 
The court had convicted Kumar on February 12 and had subsequently sought a psychiatric and psychological evaluation report from Tihar Central Jail, following a Supreme Court directive in cases where capital punishment is a possibility. Kumar, who has been behind bars since 2018 in connection with another anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
 
 
The case was initially registered at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station but was later taken over by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). According to the prosecution, a large mob, armed with deadly weapons, carried out widespread looting, arson, and destruction of Sikh properties in the aftermath of the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The mob allegedly attacked the complainant’s house, killed her husband and son, looted their belongings, and set the house on fire.
 
Kumar, who had previously served as a Member of Parliament from Outer Delhi, resigned from the Congress party after being convicted in another case related to the riots. During the sentencing, he stated that he was nearly 80 years old and had maintained good conduct while in prison. He also noted that he had never used furlough or any other legal remedy during his incarceration.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

