Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Influx from B'desh not by Hindus but 'majority community' members: Assam CM

Influx from B'desh not by Hindus but 'majority community' members: Assam CM

Sarma said that they are trying to enter the country to go to the textile industries in Tamil Nadu, and "owners of these industries are incentivising them to come to get cheap labour"

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
The chief minister said that he has also discussed this matter with his counterparts in the North Eastern states and West Bengal. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the influx from Bangladesh into the state in recent months is mostly by the "majority community" of the neighbouring country and not by the minority Hindus there.

Those who are entering India illegally are workers of the textile industry in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, which are in bad shape following the crisis there, and they want to go to Tamil Nadu to join the same sector, he claimed.

The southern state is ruled by the DMK, a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

"The situation in Bangladesh has led to the collapse of the textile industry in that country. The workers, who are majority there but a minority in our country, are trying to cross the border," the chief minister said during an interaction with journalists here.

They are trying to enter the country to go to the textile industries in Tamil Nadu, and "owners of these industries are incentivising them to come to get cheap labour," he said.

The Hindu minorities in that country are not trying to come now despite facing atrocities there, possibly because they are 'very patriotic''.

Also Read

Yunus pays tribute to Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission in B'desh

Bangladesh 2024: Hasina's India refuge casts shadow over Dhaka-Delhi ties

US NSA Sullivan, Bangladesh leader Yunus vows to protect human rights

'No comment': Govt confirms getting Hasina's extradition note from B'desh

Bangladesh asks India to send back deposed PM Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka

They have "behaved in a very mature manner, and no Bangladeshi Hindus have come to Assam during the last five months, the CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working very hard to help create a conducive atmosphere for Hindus and minorities in that country, he added.

"The situation is very alarming, and the Centre is very concerned about it," he claimed.

There has been a massive increase in infiltration since the unrest in Bangladesh, and in the past five months, 20 to 30 people daily tried to enter Assam and Tripura illegally, Sarma said.

The Assam government is not arresting these infiltrators but pushing them back to their own country, he said.

This influx is primarily due to the collapse of the economy of the neighbouring country, he claimed.

"The matter was discussed in the recent North East Council (NEC) meeting in Agartala. I also had a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard," he said.

The chief minister said that he has also discussed this matter with his counterparts in the North Eastern states and West Bengal.

Regarding the crackdown on members of terror network following the unrest in Bangladesh, Sarma said, "We are working overtime in coordination with NIA and Intelligence (Bureau) resulting in the arrest of 23 people and seizure of huge quantities of arms and ammunition in Assam and other states."  "We have to strike at the roots of the terror outfit. With a robust coordination with other agencies, our police achieved success," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh's political turmoil gives Bengal BJP's membership drive a fillip

Biren Singh hits back at Congress, accuses past leaders for Manipur crisis

Recognition given by 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries biggest honour: Shinde

Andhra sinking in debt but CM Chandrababu Naidu's wealth is growing: YSRCP

'Cheap politics': Delhi L-G dismisses CM Atishi's temple demolition charges

Topics :India-Bangladesh tiesIllegal immigrantsMuslimsHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story