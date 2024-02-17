'Irregularities' took place when RJD was sharing power: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that he has come to know about many irregularities that took place when the RJD was sharing power with the JD(U) and these were now being investigated.

He was responding to media queries about the Bihar government's order to review all decisions taken by the departments headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and two RJD ministers Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav in the previous 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Irregularities (Gadbadiyaan) have taken place ... we will not tolerate this. Things are being investigated", said the CM.

In a letter, dated February 16, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat department, headed by the CM, officials of the Health, Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing and Rural Works departments have been asked to review the decisions taken during the previous grand alliance government in the state. These departments were headed by Tejashwi Yadav.

Besides, the government has also asked top officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Mines and Geology Department to review the decisions taken by former RJD Ministers-- Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav in the previous government.

The JD (U) chief downplayed RJD president Lalu Prasad's assertion that "doors are always open" for him and said he always maintains good relations with allies as well as those in the opposition.

"I maintain good relations with allies and leaders of opposition parties. I shake hands with them (allies and leaders of opposition parties), whenever I meet them. That's all", Kumar said. Days after he dumped the grand alliance and formed the NDA government in the state, Kumar was seen exchanging pleasantries with Lalu Prasad after he had a chance encounter with him in the state assembly on Thursday.

During their brief meeting, the two leaders (Nitish and Lalu) warmly shook hands. Lalu Prasad on Friday said that "doors are always open" for Nitish Kumar, days after the latter parted ways with Grand Alliance. Asked whether he will give another chance to Nitish in the future, Lalu said: " 'Ab aayenge toh dekhenge'. Doors are always open".

Kumar, who has now joined the NDA also said, he agreed with the forecast of the Prime Minister, that the BJP-led coalition will win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. "Yes, BJP will definitely win more seats this time compared to Lok Sabha seats it won in the 2019 polls Mujhe Pura Bharosa Hai (I am fully confident)".

When asked about cracks in the opposition INDIA alliance, Kumar said, "They (leaders of INDIA bloc) were not doing anythingthat is the reason that cracks are developing in the alliance. The name (INDIA) given to this alliance was not my choice at all. They decided on their own. Now, I have nothing to do with themI am back here (NDA)".