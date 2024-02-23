Home / Politics / JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav elected as Bihar assembly deputy speaker

Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav was on Friday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated him after he was elected for the post.

The post fell vacant on Wednesday after the resignation of his party colleague Maheshwar Hazari.

Yadav, a former state minister, has been representing the Alamnagar seat of Madhepura district since the 1990s.

According to JD(U) sources, Hazari, who had been holding the post since 2021, is likely to be inducted into the cabinet or considered for a party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Topics :Janata Dal (United)JD(U)Janata DalBihar Assembly Bihar government

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

