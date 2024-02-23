Home / Education / News / Gehlot calls for immediate release of Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship funds

Gehlot calls for immediate release of Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship funds

The Congress leader had written a letter to Chief Minister Sharma over the issue

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 7:19 AM IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the state government should release the amount to the youths selected under the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Scheme without any delay.

He had also written a letter to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in this regard.

Gehlot said on X, "The Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence scheme, started by our government with the aim of providing free education to 500 children abroad, is also stuck in the new government. Due to this, children studying abroad are facing problems".

He claimed that 346 students are not getting scholarship despite selection in the scheme.

Gehlot said the students who came to meet him gave him this information.

The Congress leader had written a letter to Chief Minister Sharma over the issue.

Now again the students and their families have come together to say that even after more than a week has passed, they have not received the scholarship.

"I would like to again request Chief Minister Bhajanlal ji that Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship should be given to the students without any delay because the students who have already reached there are facing a lot of problems. If the scholarship is not received even after the stipulated time, both the education and career of these children will be affected," the Congress leader said.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

