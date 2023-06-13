Home / Politics / Jitan Manjhi's son Santosh resigns from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet

Jitan Manjhi's son Santosh resigns from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet

In a sudden move, Bihar minister for SC and ST welfare, Santosh Suman, on Tuesday resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet, his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) announced here

Press Trust of India Patna
Jitan Manjhi's son Santosh resigns from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a sudden move, Bihar minister for SC and ST welfare, Santosh Suman, on Tuesday resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet, his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) announced here.

Suman is currently the national president of HAM which was founded by his father Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister.

It was not immediately known whether the resignation was accepted.

Sources in 'Mahagathbandhan', the ruling alliance in the state, however, said that even if HAM, a four MLA-strong party, pulls out of the coalition, it would not have a bearing on the survival of the government.

Also Read

Bihar ex- CM Jitan Ram Manjhi seeks 5 seats for HAM for 2024 LS polls

Big fish cannot ignore political stature of Manjhi, Chirag Paswan

Caste census will be beneficial for all sections of society: CM Nitish

Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon: CM Nitish

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PM gives 70k appointment letters, says 'Rozgar Mela' new identity of BJP

Congress demands answers on ex-Twitter CEO's claim of pressure from Centre

Rajasthan CM raises horse trading issue amid truce talks with Pilot camp

Bengal panchayat polls: BJP questions justification of all-party meet now

Shiv Sena ad claims Shinde more preferred as Maharashtra CM over Fadnavis

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBihar governmentJitan Ram Manjhi

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story