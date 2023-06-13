Jitan Manjhi's son Santosh resigns from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet

In a sudden move, Bihar minister for SC and ST welfare, Santosh Suman, on Tuesday resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet, his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) announced here.

Suman is currently the national president of HAM which was founded by his father Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister.

It was not immediately known whether the resignation was accepted.

Sources in 'Mahagathbandhan', the ruling alliance in the state, however, said that even if HAM, a four MLA-strong party, pulls out of the coalition, it would not have a bearing on the survival of the government.