Home / Politics / JJP issues whip, asks its MLAs to remain absent during confidence vote

JJP issues whip, asks its MLAs to remain absent during confidence vote

The floor-test suggestion was made amid signs that the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance in the state might have ended, though there has been no formal announcement yet

Dushyant Chautala (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jannayak Janata Party on Wednesday issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion to be brought by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the Haryana Assembly.

The BJP named Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After taking oath in the evening, Saini said they had presented a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor and asked him to convene an assembly session on Wednesday for the BJP government to prove its majority in the House.

The floor-test suggestion was made amid signs that the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance in the state might have ended, though there has been no formal announcement yet.

On Wednesday, the JJP issued a whip saying, "All JJP members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly are hereby informed that Confidence Motion in the council of ministers proposed by the government will be brought in the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the 13, March, 2024."

"All members of JJP in the Haryana Legislative Assembly are therefore requested to remain absent positively from the House at the time of voting on a confidence motion on Wednesday," it stated.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

The BJP appears to be comfortably placed in Haryana even without the JJP support.

Also Read

Haryana politics: BJP president Nayab Saini to be sworn in as CM today

Haryana special assembly session today, CM Saini to prove majority in house

Haryana CM Khattar's ancestral house in Banyani to be turned into e-library

Haryana political crisis: Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

Will not release single drop of water to TN: K'taka CM amid water shortage

CAA implementation ahead of polls dirty vote bank politics of BJP: Kejriwal

Haryana special assembly session today, CM Saini to prove majority in house

Leave BJP, we will ensure your victory: Uddhav Thackeray tells Gadkari

Govt bans Nayeem Ahmad led Jammu Kashmir National Front under UAPA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dushyant chautalaHaryana GovernmentHaryana electionBJPManohar Lal Khattar

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story