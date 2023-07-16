Home / Politics / JP Nadda holds meeting with BJP office bearers in Rajasthan's Jaipur

JP Nadda holds meeting with BJP office bearers in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Nadda also launched a state-wide campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government in Jaipur

ANI Politics
JP Nadda

Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief JP Nadda on Sunday held a meeting with BJP state office bearers and legislative party in Rajasthan's Jaipur ahead of assembly polls slated at the end of year.

Earlier today, Nadda launched a state-wide campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government in Jaipur.

Addressing a rally after launching the BJP's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government, Nadda called the Ashok Gehlot government a rule of "loot".

While addressing a rally Nadda took a swipe at Congress saying that UPA stands for "utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar" (oppression, biasedness and atrocity) while his party is trying to protect the culture.

"We are trying to protect the culture and do development work, but there is an obstacle in that development, that is oppression, tyranny, favouritism and corruption within the Rajasthan government by CM Ashok Gehlot. In UPA - U stands for oppressive government. P - partisan government. A-tyrannical government," Nadda said while addressing a public gathering in Jaipur.

"This government loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor. This is a government of looters, atrocities and misrule," he added.

He further claimed that more than 8,000 cases have been registered against Dalits here in 2022.

"In 2022 alone, more than 8,000 cases have been registered against Dalits here. The Rajasthan government has done the work of demolishing the houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers in furtherance of favouritism and vote bank politics. The Gehlot government is also doing the work of settling Rohingyas here," the BJP President said.

Nadda further said that his party will come to power in the state when the assembly polls which are scheduled to take place at the end of the year will be conducted.

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddarajasthanAshok Gehlot

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

