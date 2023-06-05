Home / Politics / K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

Besides, the party plans to organise a large-scale protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday in which all legislators, former ministers and prominent BJP leaders are expected to take part

IANS Bengaluru
K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka BJP has called for a state-wide protest on Monday against Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh's statement asking "why can't cows be slaughtered?"

The protest will be staged at all party district headquarters.

Besides, the party plans to organise a large-scale protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday in which all legislators, former ministers and prominent BJP leaders are expected to take part.

Meanwhile, Samana Manaskara Vedike, a platform of progressive thinkers has demanded withdrawal of the anti-cow slaughter legislation.

According to sources, the ruling Congress is likely to form a cabinet sub-committee on the issue. Later, the committee's report would be placed before the cabinet and further decisions taken.

The previous BJP government in Karnataka had passed the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 amid opposition. The saffron party projected it as the primary agenda of the party. The new law bans slaughter of bulls, bullocks, oxen and calves.

The law proposes stringent punishment and penalties and it criminalised the violation of the act. With full blessings of the BJP government cow vigilantes carried out attacks in various parts of the state, especially in the coastal region resulting in several deaths.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh had stated that a decision would be taken after a discussion over the scrapping of the law. "The decision would be taken keeping the interests of farmers in mind. "If buffalo, ox could be slaughtered, why can't the cows be slaughtered?" he questioned.

The statements made it amply clear that the preparations are on for scrapping the act. His statements have created a huge controversy in the state.

--IANS

mka/shb/

Also Read

Valentine date: Mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hugging Day', says Animal Welfare Board

Expect MF AUM to cross Rs 80 trillion by 2028: Amfi CEO N S Venkatesh

K'taka: Sidda keeps finance, DKS gets irrigation, Bengaluru development

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

Food processing units in all mandals after elections, promises KCR

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Odisha tragedy: Congress demands Railway Minister's resignation; slams PM

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

Topics :KarnatakaCow slaughterBJPCongress

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story