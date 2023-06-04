In his Facebook post, hours after leading news platforms published details of the two first information reports (FIRs) Delhi Police registered against him over a month ago, Brij Bhushan attributed the deferral to the ongoing probe into the sexual misconduct charges. It, however, emerged that the district administration denied Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha (LS) member, permission to hold the rally at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park.

On Friday afternoon, Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, facing charges of sexual harassment from seven wrestlers, announced he was postponing the June 5 public meeting he had called in Ayodhya.