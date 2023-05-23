Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) double-engine sarkaar, Karnataka’s labour force participation rate fell from 50 per cent in December 2016 to 38 per cent in December 2022, meaning 12 per cent stopped looking for work.

The five guarantees address widespread distress due to inflation, unemployment, and stagnant incomes. The price of every basic necessity has increased manifold under the Narendra Modi government. Households are unable to afford basic necessities. Women are significantly affected since they often manage household finances.