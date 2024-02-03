Home / Politics / Kavitha objects to T'gana govt move to invite Priyanka to launch scheme

Kavitha objects to T'gana govt move to invite Priyanka to launch scheme

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sought to know in what capacity Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being invited to the event

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday took exception to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's statement that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be invited to launch the ruling party's Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme.

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sought to know in what capacity Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being invited to the event.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Has she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) won even as a sarpanch in any village in the country or as MLA or as MLC? Does she have any (government) protocol in our state?" asked the BRS MLC while addressing reporters.

If Vadra is invited to government programmes, her party would protest by releasing black balloons, she said.

Making a veiled reference to MLAs of ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand camping in Hyderabad ahead of the trust vote to be faced by the Champai Soren government, Kavitha wondered of it is not a waste of public money as a minister accompanied the MLAs with escort to a luxury resort after they landed at the airport.

Addressing a public meeting at Indervelly in Adilabad district on Friday, Revanth Reddy had said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be invited to launch the Congress' poll guarantee of providing LPG cylinder to the poor at Rs 500.

Also Read

Congress to cements its position in Southern India with Telangana win

Security wing's decision to buy 22 SUVs, KCR had no role: BRS MLC Kavitha

Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit violence-hit Manipur soon: Congress leader

Telangana election result: Early trends show Congress leading, BRS trails

Priyanka Gandhi reaches Raipur, to address rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Leaders pay tributes to Ex-TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

Delhi Police team at CM Kejriwal's residence again to serve notice

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Ruling alliance led by CM Champai Soren to face floor test on Feb 5

BJP tried to 'steal popular mandate' in J'khand but was stopped: Rahul

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Priyanka GandhiRahul GandhiTelangana govtTelangana Rashtra SamithiKCRIndian National Congress

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story