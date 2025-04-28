KCR slams Congress at party's 25th anniversary, vows political comeback

At the celebration marking 25 years of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of systematically betraying the people of Telangana.

"Congress didn't just betray Telangana once or twice; it betrayed us repeatedly, systematically crushing the aspirations of our people. Just as Rama valued his motherland, Ayodhya, we valued Telangana. For us, Telangana was not just geography, it was identity, life, and honour. But we persevered. We fought. We won. Telangana was born, not as a gift from Congress, but through the blood, sweat, and sacrifices of Telangana sons and daughters," KCR said.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters on Sunday, KCR pointed to ongoing protests against the current Congress-led government, highlighting alleged financial mismanagement and public dissatisfaction.

"Over 200 contractors staged a dharna inside the Finance Minister's office! What more proof do you need of the open loot happening today?" he said.

He also praised the efforts of BRS's online campaigners, referring to them as "social media soldiers" and calling them the "frontline warriors who are fearlessly exposing Congress' failures."

"Let me assure you -- BRS stands with you. We will protect you legally, politically, and morally. No force on Earth can intimidate the spirit of Telangana," KCR asserted.

In his address, he said, "Write it in your diaries -- BRS will rise again. And we will not forget...The Congress is here to loot. We are here to build. Choose your future wisely."

Meanwhile, in a spirited lead-up to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Silver Jubilee celebrations, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday flagged off 25 cars from her residence in Hyderabad.

Marking 25 glorious years of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the 25 cars--a symbol of the party's journey-- were dispatched towards the grand meeting venue in Yelkaturthy, Hanamkonda.

Kavitha expressed her gratitude to BRS leader Ravi Yadav for his thoughtful initiative and contribution to the celebrations.