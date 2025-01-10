Kejriwal promises funds for RWAs to hire security guards if AAP wins

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that RWAs will be provided funds to hire private guards to ensure security in the neighbourhoods, if his party returns to power in Delhi.

Making the announcement in a press conference, Kejriwal said the guidelines on the amount and the number of guards will be laid down later.

The former Delhi chief minister slammed the BJP, saying its government at the Centre has failed to control the "escalating" crime in Delhi.

Asserting that the two crore people in Delhi were like family to him, he said their safety was the top priority of the Aam Aadmi Party.

If two crore people of Delhi are hurt, I am hurt. After the AAP government is formed in Delhi, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will receive government funds to appoint security guards," he said.

The crime rate has "skyrocketed" in the city with rampant thefts, robberies, chain snatching and even gang wars, Kejriwal said.

Also Read

Targeting the BJP, he said the BJP and its central government have no concern for the people of Delhi, which is why the party has not been able to come to power in the past 27 years.

I have been assuring people across the city that if the AAP forms the government, all RWAs will be provided with appropriate funds from the Delhi government to appoint security guards in their areas. A systematic approach will be developed to ensure fairness and proper implementation, he said.

"It is true that no one can replace the police, and we do not intend to do so, these security guards will help maintain basic neighbourhood safety. For instance, if a thief tries to escape after committing a crime, these guards can catch them. They will also ensure that unauthorised individuals do not enter the area, he noted.

Reacting to the new poll promise by AAP, the BJP slammed Kejriwal and accused him of making "false" promises on the RWAs again.

Kejriwal's BJP rival from the New Delhi constituency, Parvesh Verma, in a post on X, asked the AAP supremo if he remembered his previous promises to the RWAs in 2018 and 2022.

Ahead of the MCD polls in 2022, Kejriwal promised to grant "financial and political powers" to the RWAs with their own "mini councillors. Earlier, before the 2015 Assembly elections, he promised local area development funds after giving legal status to the RWAs by passing a bill in the assembly.

United Residents Joint Action (URJA) president Atul Goyal said, "We appreciate the announcement but some promises were made earlier as well, which makes it difficult to fully trust this one." However, if concrete steps are taken to support RWAs, it will naturally benefit local residents as they are deeply connected to the community and understand their needs.

BS Vohra, president of North Delhi RWA Federation, the AAP should empower RWAs but expressed reservations over the new promise.

"Last time, it was promised that councillors would be appointed, but we are still waiting for them," he said. It would be fine if funds were provided for private guards and hoped previous promises by the party would also be met, Vohra added.

According to association leaders, there are over 500 registered RWAs in the city.