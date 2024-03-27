Kejriwal's wife to issue statement at noon today, big revelations likely

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will issue a press statement at noon today, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Wednesday.

As per sources, Sunita Kejriwal is likely to make big revelations.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita Kejriwal met with the Delhi Chief Minister at the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.This report was referred to the CBI, and led to Sisodia's arrest.

While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.