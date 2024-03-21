Home / Politics / Kejriwal wants to join probe, his appeal against coercive action: Atishi

Kejriwal wants to join probe, his appeal against coercive action: Atishi

Atishi said that Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the ED wanted to arrest him

"The ED wants to arrest Kejriwal by summoning him. If the intentions of the ED are clear, the agency should say in the court that Arvind Kejriwal will not be arrested by it," she said | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to join the investigations of the Enforcement Directorate and cooperate with the agency but has appealed to the high court that coercive action not be taken against him, Delhi minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Atishi said that Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the ED wanted to arrest him.

"Delhi CM Kejriwal wants to join the ED investigation and cooperate with the agency. But, we believe that the ED is not an independent agency. It does not want to conduct investigation. It is a political tool of the BJP," Atishi charged in a video message.

"The ED wants to arrest Kejriwal by summoning him. If the intentions of the ED are clear, the agency should say in the court that Arvind Kejriwal will not be arrested by it," she said.

The probe agency's aim is to arrest Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi minister alleged.

Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses regarding a money laundering probe linked to an alleged excise policy scam.

Arvind KejriwalAtishiEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

