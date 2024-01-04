Home / Politics / Kejriwal will cooperate if ED sends 'legal' summons, say AAP leaders

Kejriwal will cooperate if ED sends 'legal' summons, say AAP leaders

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the investigation into the alleged liquor scam has been going on for the last two years but so far, no recovery has been made as evidence by the ED

It is a conspiracy to target the top leaders of the INDIA bloc and also arrest Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to stop them from campaigning, he added | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 1:39 PM IST
AAP leaders on Thursday said the alleged Delhi liquor scam was bogus and asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will cooperate with the ED if it sends "legal" summons to him.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday, calling the summons "illegal" and "politically motivated".

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the investigation into the alleged liquor scam has been going on for the last two years but so far, no recovery has been made as evidence by the ED.

"The so-called liquor scam investigation is fake. The inquiry in this case has been going on for the last two years and the ED has called more than 500 witnesses and conducted over 1,000 raids but so far, not even Rs 1 has been recovered as evidence," Shah said.

It is a conspiracy to target the top leaders of the INDIA bloc and also arrest Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to stop them from campaigning, he added.

"The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are ready to cooperate in any investigation on the condition that the summons is legal," he said.

Highlighting an alleged pattern in the arrest of AAP leaders by the ED, Shah said the BJP leaders reveal the action to be taken even before the ED takes a step.

In the previous two incidents of Manish Sisodiya and Sanjay Singh's arrest in the alleged liquor scam case, a similar pattern was observed, he claimed.

AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the leaders from her party have been imprisoned one after another without any evidence but they have always come out clean.

"In this case also, it may take some time but justice will be served. We believe in the law," she said.

Kejriwal had earlier refused to appear before the ED on November 2 and December 21.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

