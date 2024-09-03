Kharge, Rahul meet AICC secretaries, joint secys to strengthen organisation

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In a post on X, Kharge said the Congress will reach out to every Indian

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party President Mallikarjun Kharge during meeting with party secretaries and joint secretaries, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with AICC secretaries and joint secretaries here on Tuesday during which ways to strengthen the party organisation were discussed.

Kharge and Gandhi met the leaders at the AICC headquarters and sought their feedback on strengthening the organisation and expanding the party's support base, sources said.

The meeting comes days after a major organisational rejig under which the party appointed several new secretaries and joint secretaries while shuffling the states of some office bearers.

In a post on X, Kharge said the Congress will reach out to every Indian.
 

 

"We chaired a meeting of the newly appointed AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries. We are determined to strengthen our organisation, involve each voice and keep speaking truth to power," the Congress president said.

Kharge has appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and joint secretaries for various states and union territories.

These office bearers are associated with the party's general secretaries and in-charges in the respective states.

Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi, who are Coordinators in the office of the Congress president, were made AICC secretaries.

While Vineet Punia, who is an AICC secretary in the party's communication department, was given the same responsibility, Ruchira Chaturvedi was appointed secretary in the department along with him.

Two former MLAs of Rajasthan, Danish Abrar and Divya Maderna, were also appointed secretaries for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively.

Former president of All India Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza, former NSUI president Neeraj Kundan and Naveen Sharma would work as AICC secretaries along with Venugopal.

Manoj Tyagi and Sushant Mishra were appointed joint secretaries in the administration.

A party leader said those working in the organisation and who have been loyal to the party had been rewarded in the rejig.

The meeting comes ahead of assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and then followed by Maharashtra and Jharkhand later this year.


First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

