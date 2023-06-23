Home / Politics / LIVE: Oppn leaders reach Patna for big meeting ahead of 2024 poll battle

LIVE: Oppn leaders reach Patna for big meeting ahead of 2024 poll battle

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Live updates
Top leaders of Opposition parties will meet here on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of RJD at the former's Aney Marg residence.

Asserting that democracy is "in our spirit...and flows in our veins", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is no question of discrimination in India on the grounds of caste or religion because his government follows the Constitution, which is formed on the basic values of democracy.
Pakistan has collected DNA samples from more than 200 families following last week's sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including scores of Pakistanis, authorities said Thursday.

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

LIVE: India, US walking together in fight against terrorism, says PM

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Opposition leaders arrive in Patna for meet, BJP slams mega gathering

Delhi L-G raises concern over inordinate delay in govt's hospital projects

Thackeray govt suffered from 'policy paralysis', says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Shah enough to handle Manipur, no need of PM Modi: Fadnavis to Uddhav

Opposition parties to meet in Patna tomorrow; check who all are attending

Topics :Nitish KumarMehbooba MuftiArvind KejriwalRahul GandhiNarendra ModiOpposition partiesUnited OppositionCongressJDUTejashwi Yadavmallikarjun khargeBJPPakistan DNA samples collected from family membersIndian democracydemocracyminoritiesUS India relations

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story