Lok Sabha Speaker Birla warns 3 Congress MPs against protesting in House

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday warned Congress MPs DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath against protesting in the House.

As the House met this morning, opposition MPs continued their protest against suspension of MPs from the House, and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Opposition MPs could be heard raising slogans as the Question Hour was taken up.

Soon after the Question Hour concluded, the Speaker warned the protesting members, and named the three Congress MPs.

"I have not suspended any MP without any reason. You are tearing and throwing papers in the House. MPs are coming to me and asking me to suspend them," the speaker said.

"I don't want to suspend anyone but you bring placards in the House...this is not right," he said.

Two more opposition members in Lok Sabha were suspended on Wednesday for displaying placards, taking the total number of members of the lower House against whom such action has been taken to 97.

With these fresh suspensions, the total number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14 has gone up to 143.

After two men jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke from canisters, the opposition has been disrupting House proceedings demanding a statement from Shah on the security breach.

The Winter Session of Parliament concludes on Friday.

Om Birla Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker Congress Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

