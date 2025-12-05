Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets down; Investors eye RBI MPC's policy decision
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates on December 5, 2025: D-Street investors await the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the key interest rates
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Friday, December 5, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to start the week’s last trading session on a lacklustre note amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices.
At 07:56 AM on Friday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at 26,186 levels.
D-Street investors await the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the key interest rates, as their three-day meeting is set to conclude today.
Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday after a muted session on Wall Street. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.17 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.36 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi hovered just below the flatline.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed on a mixed note on Thursday as traders assessed labour-market data and other economic reports, while sentiment was supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. The S&P 500 edged up 0.11 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.07 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,681.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹3,188.04 crore on Thursday, December 4.
IPOs today
In the mainboard segment, Vidya Wires IPO, Meesho IPO, and Aequs IPO enter the final day of their subscription.
In the SME segment, public offerings of Methodhub Software, ScaleSauce (Encompass Design India), and Flywings Simulator Training Centre open for subscription today, while Western Overseas Study Abroad IPO and Luxury Time IPO enter the second day of subscription. Further, Shri Kanha Stainless IPO is set to close its subscription window today.
Meanwhile, Exato Technologies, Logiciel Solutions, and Purple Wave Infocom are set to make their D-Street debut today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices remained mixed on Friday morning. Brent crude was trading with a gain of 0.94 per cent at $63.26 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $59.66 per barrel, down by merely 0.02 per cent.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC Hotels' block deal size likely increased
Stock Market LIVE Updates: British American Tobacco (BAT) is looking to offload at least 7 per cent stake in ITC Hotels via block deals today.
As per reports, BAT was earlier looking to sell shares worth $330 million. The block deal size has now been increased to $430 million.
As per reports, BAT was earlier looking to sell shares worth $330 million. The block deal size has now been increased to $430 million.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt may seek bids for $7 bn IDBI Bank stake, advancing privatisation push
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is poised to seek bids for its $7.1 billion majority stake in IDBI Bank Ltd., a key step in its long-running effort to privatize the previously-distressed lender and accelerate a divestment push. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: InCred Wealth's 2026 game plan: Staggered bets on equities, metals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: We see equity markets delivering 12–15 per cent returns in CY2026, supported by gross domestic product (GDP) recovery, lower interest rates and more reasonable valuations, said YOGESH KALWANI, head – investments, InCred Wealth. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: B&K Securities positive on Indian stock exchanges; initiates 'Buy' on BSE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: B&K Securities has turned positive on India’s stock exchanges, calling them direct beneficiaries of the country’s capital market growth across both primary and secondary segments. The brokerage has initiated coverage on BSE with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹3,303 per share, valuing the exchange at 40x FY28E core profit and implying healthy upside from current levels. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Enhancing margins: Weak rupee a silver lining for IT services companies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the majority of revenue coming from the US, the declining Indian rupee against the US dollar is proving to be a net positive for the information technology (IT) services sector. Experts expect that for the third quarter (October–December) of 2025-26, this trend will support margins. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Breakout stocks: Analyst recommends IMFA, LTIMindtree, Coforge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza, has recommended buying IMFA, LTIMindtree, and Coforge shares today. CHECK REASONS HERE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of rate-sensitive sectors, including banks, financial services, automobile, and real estate players, will be on investor radar today as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce the repo rate decision for the December policy. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggests bull call spread on CONCOR for Dec 30 expiry; here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities has recommended to Buy CONCOR (30-Dec Expiry) 520 CALL at ₹8.2and simultaneously sell 530 CALL at ₹4.9. HERE'S WHY
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI steers away from aggressive intervention as rupee touches new lows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the rupee remains under pressure due to several headwinds and the uncertainty around the India-US trade deal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been stepping in only to calm volatility, not to stop the fall. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday after a muted session on Wall Street. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.17 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.36 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi hovered just below the flatline.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices remained mixed on Friday morning. Brent crude was trading with a gain of 0.94 per cent at $63.26 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was flat at $59.66 per barrel, down by merely 0.02 per cent.
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nominal GDP growth slowdown raises concerns despite strong real growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers show robust real growth, at 7.8 per cent in Q1 and 8.2 per cent in Q2 of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), but beneath the headline, the nominal economy is losing momentum as the growth has slowed to single digits, falling short of the Budget’s 10.1 per cent assumption. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII, DII data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,681.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹3,188.04 crore on Thursday, December 4.
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed on a mixed note on Thursday as traders assessed labour-market data and other economic reports, while sentiment was supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. The S&P 500 edged up 0.11 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.07 per cent.
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today RBI MPC Meeting RBI monetary policy MARKETS LIVE MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading stock market investing Gift Nifty Wall Streets US markets Asian markets Domestic markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Crude Oil Price FII flows Markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:08 AM IST